Bay View Pumpkin Pavilion Takes Its Show on the Road

Traditions are taking on even greater meaning here in the year when everything changed. The annual Pumpkin Pavilion at Humboldt Park in Bay View that has become an anchor for families celebrating Halloween is canceled. Understandably, traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating is being discouraged as well, per a letter from Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic.

So, if you can use lemons to make lemonade, why not do the same with pumpkins? This year the Pumpkin Pavilion at Humboldt is being replaced by an event everyone can participate in.

“We are asking our neighbors to work with their family, neighbors or entire block to decorate their porch or front yard,” said Christa Marlowe, Pumpkin Pavilion and BVNA Volunteer Organizer. “Keep up your decorations through Halloween so visitors can see your spooky handiwork over the period of nine days. Get your families out for a walk, bike, or drive. Costumes are encouraged! Our goal is to get 100 houses and business on the map!”

Rush-Mor Records’ Bill Rouleau, one of the founders of the Pumpkin Pavilion said they were disappointed at canceling but it was for the common good. “We brainstormed how we could take the fun and energy of the event and make it safer.” He said the organizers met thought the Summer and Fall and will have about 110 spots in the greater Bayview are that are participating. “That will provide 2-4 nights for families to go out and explore socially distant and all for free.”

Rouleau said he misses the camaraderie involved in “carving literally tons of pumpkins,” but looks forward to the possibility of the tour to even become part of the annual event.

The “Show Us Your Pumpkin Pavilion” event will run from October 23-October 31. Judging for categories including, Best Pumpkins, Best Zombies and Best Business will occur on Thursday, October 29. Winners will be awarded the “Golden Pumpkin.”

There will also be a pumpkin, hay bale and cornstalk sale. Other merchandise will also be for sale and will be available for pick-up or delivery.

The Bay View Neighborhood Association requires that all visitors and hosts wear masks and maintain social distancing and other safety precautions, as prescribed by City of Milwaukee and State of Wisconsin regulations.