Bay View's Chill on the Hill Cancels 2020 Season

Photo credit: Blaine Schultz Chill on the Hill 2019

In May the Bay View Neighborhood Association optimistically announced Chill on the Hill would be delayed until July 21.

Yesterday, the popular Tuesday night concert series at Humboldt Park was canceled for 2020. The Bay View Neighborhood Association (BVNA) had been working with Milwaukee County Parks and was given this directive from Parks officials: It is with public health and safety in mind that Milwaukee County Parks will not be issuing permits or approvals for special events through the end of September due to the current public health situation.

“We had a fantastic season booked for 2020, and we will be offering all of those bands the opportunity to play at Chill on the Hill in 2021,” says Patty Thompson, Executive Producer of the family-friendly concert series that was sponsored by local businesses. Information about other future BVNA events will be released as soon as possible, including Film on the Hill and Pumpkin Pavilion.