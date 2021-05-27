Beer Garden in Downtown South Milwaukee Opens Saturday

European Beer Gardens (1022 Madison Ave.) opens for its second season on Saturday, May 29. The beer garden will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays into October and is a partnership between Moran’s Pub and Rose Mob Grill Food Truck.

“What better way to celebrate our European roots than with a beer garden?” says James Moran, an Irish immigrant and second-generation owner of Moran’s Pub in Downtown South Milwaukee. “It’s the beverage that binds us together—and it will bring South Milwaukee together this summer in the heart of downtown.”

The beer garden will have eight craft beers on draft, and a portion of the proceeds will help support various local charities.

Courtesy of Rose Mob on Facebook

Food is also available from a variety of restaurants all within a block of the beer garden, like Barbiere’s Italian Inn, Burger Town, Azteca Restaurant, Pot Liquor Restaurant, Spirits Bar and Grill, China Chef and The Tap Room.

Each Friday the Rose Mob Grill food truck will be located outside Moran's Pub.

The beer garden will feature more than 20 live music acts, including:

Saturday, May 29: Jack Pascolini + Jon Rouse

Thursday, June 3: Professor Pinkerton’s Irrelevant Orchestra

Friday, June 4: Michael John Acoustic

Saturday, June 5: Roxie Beane Music

See the full lineup on the European Beer Gardens website.

Moran says he is hopeful a successful 2021 season will lead to a more permanent opportunity, as the city continues planning a $2 million public space redevelopment on the site of the beer garden. The first phase of the project, to be partially funded with a Bucyrus Foundation grant, is expected to begin in 2022 and feature a new outdoor stage and covered pavilion with restrooms.

More information can be found at www.europeanbeergardens.com and on Facebook and Instagram.