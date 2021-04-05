Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Eyes May Reopening

× Expand Image via Facebook / Betty Brinn Children's Museum

If you’ve been missing all of the inspiring, family-friendly wonder that lives within the walls of the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, you’ll only have to wait a little over a month to reexperience the magic. On Monday, the museum announced that they are looking to reopen their doors to the general public on Thursday, May 20. Members of the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum will be able to visit early, with an advance opening beginning on May 6.

The kid-friendly museum has been closed since March 2020’s initial concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. Health and safety for those of all ages are a priority with reopening. The museum’s health and safety protocols will require face coverings for any visitor over the age of three, and stringent cleaning of the facilities will take place. There will also be numerous hand sanitizing stations, and timed entry for patrons via online ticketing, as we’ve seen with other museum reopenings as of late.

“We are thrilled that we will soon welcome back our member families, and then the entire community, and look forward to safely reintroducing them to our playful learning environments,” said Museum Executive Director Brian King via statement. “It is extremely rewarding to know that after a difficult year, particularly for young families, we can be part of the process of reconnecting children with their community and exciting new experiences through our educational mission.”

The reopening process for the museum will happen in phases, as the Betty Brinn Museum features more hands-on exhibits than their local peers. Upon reopening, operating hours will be limited from Thursday-Sunday every weekend. Visitors will be able to reserve their playtimes on the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum website up to two days in advance.

For more information on the museum’s reopening and updated COVID-19 safety protocols, the museum has a resources page for planning your visit on their website, as well.