Beyond Van Gogh Expands Through January 9

Whether you’re an artist, history buff or just a casual observer of the arts, “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” at the Wisconsin Center has been dazzling audiences since the exhibit opened this past July. On Thursday, the Wisconsin Center District announced that the projection-based experience would extend its run in Milwaukee, with a new closing date of Sunday, January 9.

Since opening, more than 150,000 spectators have taken in the exhibit, which features projections on the walls, pillars, and floor of the Wisconsin Center to bring the 19th century painter’s works to life. Technology allows for a moving retrospective of Van Gogh’s catalogue, with the different eras of his paintings blending seamlessly into one another all around you.

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has exceeded all expectations, and we are blown away by how Milwaukee has shown their support for the exhibit,” said Marty Books, President and CEO of the Wisconsin Center District via statement. “With the holidays quickly approaching, the exhibit will serve as a premier destination for corporate parties, winter break activities and gifts for loved ones.”

Along with the extended run are new hours of operation for the exhibit beginning on November 1. From that point forward, the Wisconsin Center will be dark on Mondays and Tuesdays, and “Beyond Van Gogh” will light up from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. The exhibit is also available for private bookings, and will be open on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, as well as New Year’s Eve and Day. As has been the case, tickets will continue to be sold on a timed-entry basis, allowing for social distancing.

For more information about “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” or to purchase tickets, you can do so at VanGoghMilwaukee.com.