Black Box Fund and Arts @ Large Launch ‘My Art Bag’

In an effort to bolster spirits and provide positive, creative educational support for some of Milwaukee’s most at-risk children amid the COVID-19 “Safer at Home” order, non-profit arts organizations Black Box Fund and Arts @ Large are working together to launch the “My Art Bag” project.

“During these uncertain times, we feel strongly that support for the arts -- especially arts education for children -- is critical to helping them deal with the unprecedented challenges they face daily,” says Black Box Fund President Deborah Kern.

Black Box Fund and Arts @ Large will distribute 6,000 free “My Art Bag” kits to children in underserved areas of Milwaukee.

A series of six different bags containing a variety of high-quality art supplies, along with an age-appropriate book and art curriculum specifically tied to the book, have been developed and will be distributed over the next several weeks.

“Arts @ Large is committed to providing equitable access to educational experiences that include the arts and we believe that this opportunity to provide art supplies to 6,000 at-risk kids couldn’t come at a better time,” says Teri Sullivan, Arts @ Large CEO. “We hope to ignite the creative spark that lives in the hearts of young people across Milwaukee who may not have art supplies nor the resources to get them.”

The contents of the first bag are geared toward elementary-age children and will include either the charming book Lulu and Rocky in Milwaukee or ABCs of Milwaukee.

Black Box Fund provided funding to cover the cost of the bags, books and art supplies. Arts @ Large developed the curriculum and handled the assembly and distribution of the bags.

Public distribution of the first 1,000 My Art Bags will start at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13 at Pete’s Fruit Markets on Milwaukee’s North and South sides, the Riverwest Food Pantry locations at Gaenslen School and St. Casimir Parish Hall.

Future My Art Bags will feature books geared towards the middle-schoolers, including a Harley- Davidson history book as well as books featuring local sports heroes Giannis Antetokounmpo and Christian Yelich. Upcoming distributions will include the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee meal distribution sites.

“We are working closely with all of our community partners to make these bags available for safe pickup in neighborhoods with populations that need them the most,” said Sullivan.

“While there is uncertainty as to how long the current ‘Safer at Home’ order will be in effect, we expect this project to carry through the next few months, providing valuable reading and arts engagement support to at-risk children whether the schools re-convene this semester or not,” says Kern.

For more information on the My Art Bag project and to learn about future bag distributions, visit the Black Box Fund.