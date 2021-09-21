Blake Shelton Honors Tandem Owner Ahead of October Concert

× Expand Image via Fiserv Forum

The word “hero” has taken on some new gravitas in the last year and a half with the ever-present pandemic. However, with country star Blake Shelton’s 2021 “Friends And Heroes” tour, he’s going above and beyond to reach his fanbase, honoring a justified community member at each stop of the arena run. On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Milwaukee’s selected hero is Tandem owner and chef Caitlin Cullen, who helped provide around 115,000 meals for families throughout the city in a partnership with several other restaurateurs.

Cullen was selected by Shelton’s team as well as Fiserv Forum to receive a pair of front row tickets to his October 2 concert at the arena, as well as a prize package from Fiserv. Prior to receiving the honor, she announced that she was giving her restaurant away to an interested party with the right business plan.

“We are proud to use our platform to recognize incredible individuals committed to bettering our community,” said Arvind Gopalratnam, VP of Corporate Social Responsibility for the Milwaukee Bucks via statement. “Caitlin has demonstrated for years her dedication to serving others and we are thrilled that more of our local and national community have the opportunity to celebrate her.”

"I'm truly grateful to have been chosen for this exciting honor! Being able to sit front row at Blake Shelton with my family is a reward I did not expect. I'm so happy Blake chose me, but I'm also so thankful I get to pay tribute to my loved ones as well," said Cullen.

Shelton’s “Friends And Heroes” tour will wrap up in Milwaukee with a rescheduled date at Fiserv Forum. The show will also feature Lindsay Ell, Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd and John Anderson. You can find out more about the show at the Fiserv Forum website.