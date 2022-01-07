Bobblehead Hall of Fame Commemorates Bucks Finals Figures

× Expand Image via Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

There were many unforeseen byproducts of the Milwaukee Bucks’ 2021 NBA championship run. One of them was the emergence of several Milwaukeeans as some of the faces of the playoffs. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame, located in Walker’s Point, is commemorating three of those figures with their newest set of bobblehead releases. Official Bucks DJ (and 2021 Best of Milwaukee Club DJ winner) DJ Shawna, Ben Tajnai, and Dan Roberts, will all be commemorated in porcelain bobble form, and you can be the proud owner of the whole set as of Friday.

Each figure has their own rise to fame. DJ Shawna (aka Shawna Nichols, a standout basketball player in her own right) was essential to hyping up Bucks fans at Fiserv Forum throughout the playoffs. Tajnai became known as a good luck charm for the Bucks, singing the National Anthem at each game throughout the playoffs, and later at the championship parade, as well as Summerfest alongside DJ Shawna this past September. Roberts went viral during the Eastern Conference Finals, when he was spotted on the scoreboard at Fiserv Forum, and proceeded to chug his beer and rip off his shirt. While the Bucks were shocking the world on the court, these three were giving the world a sense of Milwaukee’s charm as they took the national spotlight.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Fittingly, each bobblehead is limited to 2,021 individually numbered pieces and are available for preorder at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame online store. Each figure has unique characteristics as well. DJ Shawna features her “Dare To Be” slogan and clothing line, while the Tajnai figure contains a clip of his National Anthem performance. Roberts’ figure contains not only a bobbling head, but a bobble-belly as well, making for a unique piece. All three are currently being produced now, and expected to begin shipping in May. Fans can purchase a true collector’s item in celebration of the Bucks’ historic title win, and keep the memory of an unforgettable summer alive all year long.