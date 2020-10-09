Bobblehead Hall of Fame Unveils Pence with Fly Bobble

× Expand Photo via National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

If there was a bipartisan MVP of Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, it was the fly that landed on the vice president’s head and remained there for a full two minutes, captivating the nation. By Hollywood standards, that leaves the fly with about 13 minutes of fame remaining, and that’s just enough time for a merchandise line that has flooded the internet. Milwaukee’s own National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is getting in on the act, unveiling their own Mike Pence bobblehead, complete with the fly in his hair.

The new bobble features the vice president, seated at his debate desk in a replica of Wednesday evening, complete with plexiglass divider, looking down at his notes. There’s even a removable fly swatter attachment that Pence could have so desperately needed as the world couldn’t focus on anything else in the fly’s moment of glory. Presales for the bobblehead have already begun, and the mini statue retails for $25.

The Pence/fly combo bobblehead joins a line of 2020 additions from the Third Ward-based hall of fame and museum, all of which capture the year’s many unlikely news stories. There are already ceramic incarnations of Dr. Anthony Fauci, both regularly and with a special facepalm variant, Carole and Howard Baskin from Netflix’s “Tiger King,” and 35 essential worker bobbles, amongst others. Proceeds from the essential worker bobbles have benefitted the Protect The Heroes fund, raising over $275,000 in the process.

Mike Pence Fly bobbleheads are expected to ship in January, but presales are available now at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum website. Be sure to commemorate the only two minutes of 2020 where millions of people could come together, even if it was just to yell at their televisions about a fly.