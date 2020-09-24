Bored and Looking for Ways to Give Back? Try VolunteerMatch for In-person and Virtual Opportunities

× Expand NataBene Getty Images/iStockphoto

The pandemic still got you down? Looking for ways to give back on a small scale? VolunteerMatch has opportunities for you!

VolunteerMatch is a nationwide organization dedicated to matching inspired people with inspiring causes and is the largest network in the nonprofit world. Whether it’s helping senior citizens with friendly visits, finding ways to volunteer for the upcoming election or helping mentor children, it’s easy to find an opportunity for you.

“With election week only six weeks away, we’ve seen a significant spike in searches for voting-related efforts,” says Laura Plato, Chief Solutions Officer at VolunteerMatch. “We’re seeing a parallel trend with nonprofits seeking help for their causes.”

The organization notes that with so much added interest in helping boost voter turnout from the comfort of home, they launched a new website this week to help nonprofits like Turnout Nation, Open Progress and Civic Works. Not all opportunities through VolunteerMatch are based on the election though, and if you look close, you’ll find some pretty interesting ones.

One opportunity that stands out is the Virtual Story Time Assistant. Not only can you do it from the comfort of your own home, but you can help a child between 5 – 10 practice reading, while sitting with your pet on a Zoom call! Can you spare 45 minutes on Thursday afternoons for 10 weeks? You and your pet make the perfect audience for a child to practice reading.

VolunteerMatch even helps professionals looking to make an impact on organizations. Their Computer & Technologies page offer volunteer opportunities for systems administrators, security analysts, recruiters, social media specialists and video editors.

Virtual help not for you but still feel like helping out in person? How about helping older adults with minor home repairs, chores, errands or shopping? The list goes on.

Get off the couch if you’ve been stuck at home for too long. Get online and help virtually with a local organization if you’re still not feeling comfortable going out and helping in public. The options are there. Helping others also feels really good.