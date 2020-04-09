Boswell Books Suspends Curbside Service

× Expand Photo courtesy of Boswell Books

Recently, a message circulated online: If liquor stores remain open, why not bookstores? For several weeks, Boswell Books (2559 N. Downer Ave.), though closed to the public, offered curbside service for anyone placing advance orders. Boswell has decided to suspend the program. The last day to order books for curbside will be Friday, April 10. The last day for pick-up will be Saturday, April 11.

Boswell’s owner Daniel Goldin said that after much deliberation, he decided “that for at least for the two weeks before the expected peak [of COVID-19 in Milwaukee], we’re going to end sidewalk delivery.” They will continue to process orders for shipping by UPS and other carriers.

Although the popular series of author appearances was first to go when the pandemic reached Wisconsin, Boswell has at least one virtual event on the calendar. In some format or other, Emily St. John Mandel will discuss her latest novel, The Glass Hotel, 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22.

While stranded at home, what better pastime than reading?

For more information, visit boswellbooks.com.