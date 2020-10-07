Brady St.'s Pet Parade Goes Virtual

Due to rising COVID numbers Halloween on Brady is cancelled but the annual Pet Parade will happen virtually.

The BID's Virtual Pet Parade is asking humans to submit photos of their pets in costume. The general public will be able to vote for their favorites in three categories: Best Dog, Best Cat, and Best Not-Dog-or-Cat.

The contest runs through October 11 at 5 p.m. The winners will be announced at 6 p.m. Donated prizes include goodies from Pets on Brady, Glorioso's, Peter Sciortino Bakery, Chocolate Sommelier, Jack's American Pub, Shorewood Animal Hospital, and WMSE.

The contest page at the BID's website also has a place for people to donate to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

