Brady Street COVID-19 Vaccine Pop-Up Returns with Two Dates

Due to the great success of the first COVID-19 vaccination pop-up in April, the Brady Street Business Improvement District will be holding two more pop-up vaccination clinics next week.

On May 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. the Roman Coin (1004 E. Brady St.), will host a clinic with Hayat Pharmacy for people aged 12+. The Nomad Pub (1401 E. Brady St.), will host a follow-up clinic for second Pfizer vaccinations on May 20 from noon to 6 p.m.

Both locations welcome walk-ins, and the clinics will be held outside. The Roman Coin will be open strictly for the vaccination clinic, ensuring a safe and welcoming atmosphere for families.

“We’ve come this far and love being able to use our space to help bring Milwaukee closer to controlling the pandemic. Hayat has been wonderful to work with and we’re glad they've extended their services to bring vaccinations to people,” said Tim Sluga, The Nomad’s General Manager.

To register for the Roman Coin clinic visit the official website.