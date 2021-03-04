Brewers Approved for 25% Capacity

After submitting a plan to the Milwaukee Health Department last month, the Milwaukee Brewers have been approved for a plan that would allow for 25% capacity beginning with Opening Day on April 1. That translates to between 11,000 and 12,000 fans in attendance for home games at American Family Field.

Similar to the recent changes at Fiserv Forum to allow fans for Milwaukee Bucks home games, protocols will be in place to restrict possible outbreaks of COVID-19. Seating will only be sold in pods, and fans over two years old will be required to wear masks when not eating or drinking. Food must be consumed only in the seating bowl, to further prevent gathering and socializing on the concourses of the stadium. Tailgating in the American Family Field parking lots will not be permitted to begin the season. However, the stadium has a much greater airflow than Fiserv Forum, which allows for what would be the largest public gatherings in Milwaukee since the pandemic began last year.

While the numbers may appear unsafe to some, it is a compromise between the Brewers and the Milwaukee Health Department. The team originally submitted a 350-page proposal that asked for 35% capacity, or nearly 15,000 fans. It is expected that as vaccinations continue and COVID-19 case numbers decrease in the state of Wisconsin, capacity restrictions could be reduced as the season plays on into September.

In the coming days, the Brewers will be releasing ticket information to season ticket holders and suite holders first, followed by a general on-sale for single game tickets. You can view the full safety protocols in place for the beginning of the 2021 season on the Milwaukee Brewers website.