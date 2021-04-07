Brewers to Permit Tailgating Beginning April 12

× Expand Image via Twitter / Milwaukee Brewers

Get the grills ready, because after a brief hiatus, tailgating will once again be permitted at American Family Field beginning on Monday. The Milwaukee Brewers made the announcement official on Wednesday.

Per guidelines, tailgating will be allowed at a single vehicle per seating pod, and fans should remain in the area of their vehicle to comply with social distancing. Only Brewers fans with tickets will be permitted inside the American Family Field parking lots. Tailgating must be wrapped up by 30 minutes after the game has begun. Many of the other guidelines are standard issue safety protocols, with the Brewers reserving the right to end tailgating and revoke tickets if necessary.

As was the case before the pandemic, American Family Field security and Milwaukee police officers will be present in the stadium parking lots to monitor any incidents that may occur. Fans are still required to wear masks and follow safety guidelines within American Family Field.

As of right now, the Brewers have been permitted to allow up to 25% capacity of the ballpark, which equates to roughly between 11,000 and 12,000 fans. For a complete list of tailgating safety protocols, as well as COVID-19 precautions inside American Family Field, visit the Milwaukee Brewers website.