Bronzeville Week 2021 Kicks Off Saturday

Now in its 10th year as an official City of Milwaukee event, Bronzeville Week runs from August 7 -14. This is the premier celebration of Milwaukee’s rich African American legacy of culture, arts, history and entertainment.

“Bronzeville Week is a celebration of arts, culture, commerce and the tremendous history of the Bronzeville District,” says Alderwoman Milelle Coggs. “The events have enriched and brought joy to thousands of attendees over the years and I encourage you to be a part of it.”

Kicking off the week is the HaRUNbee 5K Walk/Run on Saturday at 8:30. Participants can participate in person or walk/run in their own neighborhood on their own route. Brunch in Bronzeville is on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by We Do it for the Culture: Old School Day Pary on Sunday from 4 – 9 p.m.

On Sunday night, Bronzeville is hosting the Sleepover for Education to raise donations for school supplies for Milwaukee Public School students in need.

Presenting sponsors for Bronzeville Week 2021 are Historic King Drive BID #8, American Family Insurance and the Milwaukee County Office of African American Affairs. Partner sponsors are Maures Development, ThriveOn Collaboration and the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. Supporter sponsors are P3 Development Group, Athena Communications, Direct Supply, General Capital Group and Emem Group.

There are plenty of other events in Bronzeville and virtually all next week. Check out Bronzeville’s Facebook page for more event details as they come up or view the official schedule here.