Brown County Continues Sharp Increase in COVID-19 Cases

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services today reports 304 newly confirmed cases statewide bringing the total to 5,356 cases. Of the 304 new cases, nearly half (150) of them are in Brown County.

A total of 3,421 new test results came back in the last 24 hours, which is nearly 1,200 more tests than have been performed on a single day. The state continues to work with primary care physicians to make sure everyone knows the testing guidelines have been relaxed.

The number of confirmed cases in Brown County increased by almost 33 percent since yesterday to 605 total cases. See below for a visualization comparing Brown County's cases versus the rest of the state since April 1.

(click here to zoom in)

A total of 59,929 tests have been performed so far, which means about 8.9 percent of tests have come back positive. DHS is tracking the percentage of positive tests on a daily basis in an effort to show progress in testing and bringing the number of positive results down. Part of the state's Badger Bounce Back plan that is a guide to reopening the economy includes bringing the positive test rate down. Today, the percent of positive results matches the overall percentage of 8.9. This is down from an average of 9.8 percent overall since the beginning of April.

(click here to zoom in)

DHS reports the loss of 5 additional lives in the last 24 hours for a total of 262 deaths in the state.

(click here to zoom in)

There have been a total of 1,353 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the state since tracking began. There are currently 361 patients that are hospitalized and 206 of those individuals are awaiting test results. Since yesterday, there were 35 newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 23 checked out (net increase of 12 patients).

346 of the 1,353 hospitalized patients have received intensive care (25.6 percent). There are 143 COVID-19 cases currently in intensive care. 7 total patients checked out of the ICU in the last 24 hours.

Milwaukee County had 49 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to 2,431 total cases.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 6 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 605 Buffalo: 4 Calumet: 7 Chippewa: 20 Clark: 19 Columbia: 27 Crawford: 3 Dane: 395 Dodge: 21 Door: 9 Douglas: 9 Dunn: 9 Eau Claire: 23 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 67 Grant: 27 Green: 10 Green Lake: 1 Iowa: 7 Iron: 2 Jackson: 12 Jefferson: 38 Juneau: 11 Kenosha: 314 Kewaunee: 9 La Crosse: 25 Lafayette: 4 Manitowoc: 9 Marathon: 17 Marinette: 8 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 1 Milwaukee: 2,431 Monroe: 14 Oconto: 5 Oneida: 6 Outagamie: 43 Ozaukee: 80 Pierce: 8 Polk: 4 Portage: 4 Price: 1 Racine: 229 Richland: 10 Rock: 120 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 38 Sawyer: 2 Shawano: 8 Sheboygan: 45 St. Croix: 13 Trempealeau: 2 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 113 Washburn: 1 Washington: 91 Waukesha: 289 Waupaca: 7 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 46 Wood: 2 Total 5,356 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 2 Buffalo: 1 Clark: 1 Columbia: 1 Dane: 21 Dodge: 1 Door: 1 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 3 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 7 Kewaunee: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 1 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 154 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 9 Racine: 10 Richland: 1 Rock: 4 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 2 Walworth: 7 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 14 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 262