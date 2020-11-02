Bublr Bikes Offers Free Rides on Election Day

× Expand Photo by Tyler Nelson

Did you know Bublr Bikes offers free 30-minute rides on Election Day? To encourage voter turnout, the bikeshare company will offer free rides to all community members from their 84 locations around Milwaukee, Wauwatosa and West Allis. It’s supposed to be a beautiful day, so take advantage!

“Bublr Bikes is providing a great opportunity for all citizens who may not be fortunate enough to have a vehicle at their disposal on Election Day,” says Common Council President Cavalier Johnson. “This initiative is a fantastic way to promote voter turnout tomorrow, and I am encouraging anyone who may not have viable transportation on Election Day to take advantage of this free ride and go vote!”

There are some important things to note before checking a bike out. First, no code is needed to enjoy a free 30-minute ride on Election Day, and the free ride ends when the bike is returned to a Bublr Bikes station. Individual rides over 30 minutes will cost $3 for each additional 30 minutes. Although users will not be charged Tuesday for rides 30 minutes and under, a credit or debit card is required to check out a Bublr Bike and a $10 hold is placed the first time you check out a bike.

Voters can find their voting location at myvote.wi.gov and a map of Bublr Stations and polling locations here.