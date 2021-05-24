Bublr Bikes Takes a Milwaukee History Bike Tour

× Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz

There is a new way to learn about Milwaukee’s history and get some exercise in the bargain as well. The Milwaukee County Historical Society and Pabst Mansion have partnered with Bublr Bikes to serve up fun ways to see the city.

In all, four bike tours will be offered through October. Three tours will leave from the Milwaukee County Historical Society: “A Bridge Home: A Historic Bicycle Tour of the Bridges that Once Divided our Milwaukee Home”; “Milwaukee History and Beer Garden Bike Tour”; and “History and Beer Bike Tour: Haunted Milwaukee”. One tour will leave from the Pabst Mansion: “The Pabst Legacy: A Baron and His Brewery.”

The new bike tours “add a new and immersive way to explore Milwaukee,” said MCHS Executive Director Mame McCully, “we are looking forward to people joining us on one, or perhaps all, of the four history bike tours.” Tours will be led by local historian and cycling enthusiast Dana Hansen. All proceeds support the mission of each organization.

Ticket Information

For more information, visit the Milwaukee County Historical Society or Bublr Bikes websites.