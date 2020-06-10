Bublr Offers Free Rides for Milwaukee County Residents in June

× Expand Photo by Tyler Nelson

The weather is getting better, making it hard to stay home while the city slowly gets back to normal. Bublr, Milwaukee’s nonprofit bikeshare, announces free 30-day passes for Milwaukee County residents throughout the month of June. With the help of a grant from the Anonymous Fund at the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, county residents can claim their passes on Bublr’s website or mobile app using promo code: Free30dayMKE.

The passes give riders unlimited 60-minute trips on the bicycles, which can be checked out from any of their kiosks around the Milwaukee area. Bikes do not need to be returned to the same location they were checked out from. Check out the location map below.

× Expand Screenshot from interactive map from BublrBikes.com

Bublr recommends wearing a mask while riding, washing hands as soon as riders get to their destinations and practicing physical distancing while on the bicycles. Potential riders can sign up for a pass on Bublr’s website or by calling or texting 414-931-1121 to get more information.