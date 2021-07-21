Bucks Championship Parade Set for Thursday

× Expand Image via Bucks website

After 50 years, the Milwaukee Bucks are NBA champions. While Milwaukee has been celebrating all Wednesday, it is time to officially congratulate the team on Thursday afternoon.

The Bucks’ championship parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, originating at the corner of Wisconsin and Prospect Avenue. From there, it will move west on Wisconsin Ave. into Downtown, and down Water St. before a celebration with speeches from the team and owners at Deer District. The event is free and open to the public, and if 65,000 screaming fans outside Fiserv Forum on Tuesday night is any indicator, Milwaukeeans should expect a very crowded affair.

A host of speakers are set to honor the team, including Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett, Governor Tony Evers, county executive David Crowley and more. A release from the Bucks notes that former Bucks players will be in attendance for the parade and celebration as well.

A joint statement from the Milwaukee Common Council was released on Wednesday, congratulating the team and staff for their efforts. The statement also made a special mention of former senator Herb Kohl, who sold the team to current owners Marc Lasry and Wes Edens with the condition of keeping the franchise in the city. Kohl also contributed $100 million to the development of Fiserv Forum.

When the Bucks last won a title in 1971, the third year of the franchise’s existence, the team was not celebrated with a parade. Needless to say, Thursday will bring a party that Milwaukee has been prepared to have for decades.