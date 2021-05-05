Building Community with Boating

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas

While the rivers of Milwaukee divide the city geographically, one group sees them as an accessory to making connection. All Hands Boatworks (621 S. 12th St.) is a group that looks to bring people together and educate youth through the construction and restoration of wooden boats. Their Volunteers and Instructors Week runs through May 8, and consists of programming that not only introduces people to boating, but also teaches a variety of academic subjects by completing projects, including the restoration of a 1941 Penn Yan dinghy and the construction of a 12-foot compass skiff. The projects build as much character as they do craft.

“There’s the obvious STEM related topics like math, science and engineering, but there’s also art and design and technology,” said Bill Nimke, executive director and founder of All Hands Boatworks. “We utilize all of that to show that the things kids are learning in school have a real value, and they’re applied in a very functional way.”

Other events within the Volunteers and Instructors week serve as an overview of All Hands Boatworks for newcomers who would like to instruct groups. Tech talks and workshop presentations with boating enthusiasts introduce prospective volunteers to boat design and craftsmanship. For some volunteers, it may be their first exposure to the boating industry. A job skills training program for teenagers also teaches life lessons that can be of use out of the water, as well. All of the programming speaks to All Hands Boatworks’ mission statement.

All Hands Boatworks began in 2013, with Nimke and his volunteers bringing materials to participating schools to teach students about the practical application of their studies and allowed students to build boats. Since then, they’ve crafted more than 110 vessels of various shapes and sizes. As of last fall, the non-profit established themselves in their first official workshop on 12th and Bruce St., near the Menomonee River. Once projects are completed, the boats are either given to schools to display or utilize, or they become part of a fleet that All Hands Boatworks uses for river excursions as part of their summer programming for students.

“If they don’t have the space, we’ll take it for our summer day camps that we run” said Nimke. “We’re able to take these boats, made by kids from across the city, to get students out onto the river and learn about the ecology of our river system.”

“There’s math, there’s physics, we could get into history if they’d like. It is a really holistic approach” said volunteer Ed Koscik. “The kids get into it. I really enjoy working with them. They get to experience using these tools for the first time, and we’re also building self-esteem.”

While pre-registration was required for Volunteers and Instructors Week, All Hands Boatworks looks to get the community involved in their various programs and events throughout the summer. Interested parties can visit the All Hands Boatworks website to register for upcoming events.