Calling All Entrepreneurs and Professionals with Cabin Fever: MKE CoWork is Here to Help

Photo by Tyler Nelson MKE CoWork: Converted from an old bakery, the shared workspace in Downtown West Allis opens in August of 2020.

Are you starting your own business or looking for a place to conduct your current business? MKE CoWork (7311 West Greenfield Ave.) offers memberships to their thoughtfully designed modern space for entrepreneurs to cultivate their own growing business while networking with a like-minded community.

“The space originally was going to be exclusively for entrepreneurs,” says Matt Maurice, Co-Founder of MKE CoWork. “With COVID, there are so many people working from home and don’t want to. There’s still going to be that entrepreneurship-tie: while maybe you don’t own your own business, those types of mindsets of getting stuff done transcend through everything.”

Photo courtesy MKE CoWork Pre-construction: MKE CoWork takes over a building that was previously used as a bakery in Downtown West Allis.

The building is just under 5,000 square feet with a detached garage, which will be used for landing areas for working and hosting events when the weather is nice. There are about 24 parking spots available behind the building. A kitchen is available with dishwasher, refrigerator and lots of storage, along with a coffee maker stocked with local beans for members.

Affordable membership pricing starts at $200 per month. Members have the option to reserve a dedicated desk or upgrade to a private office as their team expands. There are two conference rooms that all members have access to. Members receive credit to reserve either of the conference rooms every month which can add up to an hour or two per week to host meetings. The conference rooms are separated by a garage door, so they can be combined for those times when more people need to be involved.

Along with the shared space on the first floor, there are a few small rooms, which they named “phonebooth” rooms. People can make calls in the small rooms so they don’t bother anyone in the common areas. There’s also a larger version of that for impromptu meetings for two people, which is called the “huddle” room.

On their website, potential members can sign up to take a tour while the building is under construction. A free cup of coffee from Urban Joe’s Cafe just down the street is given to all who take a tour. There are several early sign-up deals to mention as well. If you sign up for a private office before July 31, members save $1,000. Those who commit to a one-year deal get Founder Member pricing, which means they get two months free. Potential members who sign up for a dedicated desk before July 31 get to pay what they can through October.

The inside is still under construction, but on July 31, a truck filled with modern office furniture is being delivered and the building will be ready for their launch on Monday, August 10. They’re trying to get volunteers to stand in for photos and in return, those who participate will get headshots taken to add to their resume from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Potential guests are encouraged to RSVP to ensure a spot at the event by emailing hello@mkecowork.com.

Follow MKE CoWork on Facebook to keep up with future events and deals on membership.