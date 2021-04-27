Cedarburg Cultural Center Revisits the 1890s

× Expand Image via Cedarburg Cultural Center

The Cedarburg Cultural Center is returning to hosting community events, and invite patrons to take a step far removed from 2021 for their upcoming exhibit. On the weekend of May 15 and 16, the long-running institution will present their 52nd annual Architectural Treasures Tour, with the theme of “A Walk Through Cedarburg: 1890s.” While the event is a step forward for one of the many institutions that suffered from a lack of in-person events last year, it is also a fitting look at the heritage of the Ozaukee County town.

The tour will take a look at Cedarburg’s history as a town built around mills, with guided looks at establishments like the MKB Jewelry building and Rivoli Theater, which previously served as a blacksmith shop and early department store, respectively. Other destinations include the Immanuel Lutheran Church, historic Washington Inn and the home of former Cedarburg mayor Stephen Fischer. A total of 11 locations will open their doors to the public, welcoming visitors to learn about the historical significance of their buildings’ contribution to the town.

Walking tours will begin at the Cedarburg Cultural Center from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, with tours leaving every 15 minutes. Masks will be required for all patrons, and with safety in mind, tours will be limited to 10 visitors per group. Social distancing and other standard COVID-19 protocols will be in place per county and state guidelines.

Tickets for both days of tours are on sale now. More information about the Architectural Treasures Tour, including a full list of destinations, can be found at the Cedarburg Cultural Center website.