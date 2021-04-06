Celebrate ‘414 Day’ with Bars & Recreation

× Expand Courtesy of NorthSouth Club Facebook

The unofficial—but kind of official—Milwaukee holiday is coming up, the weather is getting warmer, and people are looking to get out of the house. Bars and Recreation, parent company for activity bars AXE MKE, NorthSouth Club, Nine Below and Splash Studio, is showcasing their attractions to celebrate.

Wednesday, April 14, groups of up to four will experience axe throwing, shuffleboard, painting and a hole-in-one challenge at NorthSouth Club (230 E. Pittsburgh Ave.) all for the fitting price of $14 per person. The bar will also feature a special list of $4.14 cocktails and beers.

The activities are round-robin style and reservations must be made in advance, so visitors can feel safe socially distancing.

Groups will spend 30 minutes throwing axes with training from an Axe Master, 30 minutes playing shuffleboard, participate in a mini-golf challenge and create souvenir mini paintings. Guests will also be able to win prizes from event sponsor, Component Brewing, while playing.