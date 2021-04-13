Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz

Wednesday is 414 Milwaukee Day, an annual day of recognition that began in 2010 by identifying the city with its area code. While the idea of a Milwaukee Day dates back to 1931 this Spring celebration serves to kickoff outdoor festivities and spur local pride.

On Monday, Fred Gillich of Too Much Metal was at City Hall overseeing the unfurling of the 414 banner that rises above the building’s entrance. Think of it as an urban sail, connecting Lake Michigan to Downtown and beyond.

“We need something to smile about, we need something to celebrate, and we need to safely celebrate 414 Milwaukee Day,” Mayor Tom Barrett said. He urged people to get vaccinated at walk-in sites at the Wisconsin Center, North Division High School and South Division High School. “The more people who get the vaccine, the faster we can get life back to normal and truly celebrate 414 throughout the entire community.”

Gillich said that on Wednesday, beginning at 4:14 p.m., the Nomad World Pub and 414 Milwaukee have teamed up to pour free 414 Beer for any Milwaukeean who's received either one or two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine shot and presents a valid CDC vaccination card. Other virtual events and suggestions to celebrate 414 Milwaukee Day can be found here.