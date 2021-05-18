Celebrate National Bike Month this June with the UPAF Ride for the Arts

× Expand courtesy of UPAF.org

Celebrate spring and National Bike Month by securing your spot for the UPAF Ride for the Arts Series, presented by Miller Lite. The Ride Series is a new, innovative concept that provides a safe, fun, purpose-driven event for cyclists of all ages and abilities. This three-weekend Series, with events on June 6, 13 and 27, allows participants to register, ride and fundraise with confidence in an event that has been approved by the Milwaukee Health Department. Participants can choose their path and ride at their own pace to or from one or all three “Ride Series Reward Stations.”

The Series will take place on Sunday, June 6, at Veterans Park in Milwaukee; Sunday, June 13, at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield and Sunday, June 27, at Coal Dock Park in Port Washington. Participants can park and ride from each Series location or choose their own route and bike to the Ride Series location, each being on local bike paths. Upon arrival at the destination, participants’ bike bibs will gain them entry to travel through the “Ride Series Reward Station” where they will enjoy performances from UPAF performing arts Member Groups, receive their reward of a drawstring backpack filled with premium swag and take a selfie with the 15-foot inflatable bike for a chance to win prizes. Wheel & Sprocket, the official bike shop sponsor, will be on site at each location to provide bike services for participants.

Image via UPAF

Participants can register for a single series event for $45 or $65 for the three-day series to receive a Repeat Performer bike bib with extra rewards. Registration fees include bike bib and UPAF 2021 Ride for the Arts t-shirt. Kids 12 and under ride free, sponsored by the Brewers Community Foundation. Register at UPAFRide.org and pick up your packet at a participating Wheel & Sprocket location while supplies last.

Wheel & Sprocket pickup dates and locations:

May 22, May 29 or June 5 (11 a.m.-2 p.m.) Wheel & Sprocket in Bay View

June 12 (11 a.m.-2 p.m.) Wheel and Sprocket in Brookfield

June 19 or June 26 (11 a.m.-2 p.m.) Wheel and Sprocket in Fox Point

Participants are also encouraged to further support UPAF’s Member Groups through additional fundraising efforts to earn prizes.

The United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) provides critical support for our region’s vibrant performing arts scene. All dollars raised through the UPAF Ride for the Arts Series benefit local artists and performing arts organization in our community. Over this past year, we've all needed the performing arts more than ever and these talented professionals have been there for us. The generosity of individuals like you allows our region's world-class performing arts organizations to remain stable, so local artists can thrive and continue doing what they do best—entertaining, educating and inspiring.

To register or for more information and updates regarding the UPAF Ride for the Arts Series, please visit our website: www.upafride.org.