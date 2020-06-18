Celebrate Summerfest’s Opening Day in #DIYSummerfest Style

Summerfest won’t be happening this year, but that doesn’t mean the Milwaukee festival spirit can’t live on at home! On Saturday, June 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Summerfest Box Office at American Family Insurance Amphitheater (639 E. Summerfest Place), employees will be giving away free limited edition 2020 festival 16-ounce can coolers. There’s a limit of four coolers per person and guests are expected to adhere to social distancing guidelines of six feet of separation while in line.

In addition, select Summerfest food vendors, including Famous Dave’s, Charcoal Grill, Pitch’s/Miss Katie’s, Saz’s and Pizza Man will have a limited quantity of can coolers available.

Recipients of the can coolers are eligible to win tickets to Summerfest 2021 by posting pictures or videos on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram along with hashtag #DIYSummerfest between June 24 and July 5.

Launching on June 24, a variety of exclusive new Summerfest merchandise will be available for purchase online only.