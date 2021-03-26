Charles Allis and Villa Terrace Museums Reopen at the End of March

Starting Wednesday, March 31, both the Charles Allis and Villa Terrace art museums will reopen their doors to the public. To visit either museum, visitors will have to get an online reservation in order to maintain low capacity and respect social distancing rules, and a face mask will be mandatory.

“The health and safety of our guests and staff remain our highest priority,” says Executive Director John Sterr. “Precautions have been taken to mitigate risks of the coronavirus based on current government health and safety guidelines. We deeply appreciate the patience and cooperation of our museum guests and are eager to welcome them back.”

The low capacity of the museums, made necessary by COVID, is also designed to give visitors time and space to explore the two mansions and the local history and creations held within.

To celebrate this, the Villa Terrace is launching a new exhibition curated by Shana McCraw. Titled “Villa Incognito: Latent Narratives in the Permanent Collection,” the exhibit runs from March 31 through Tuesday, September 26.

“This exhibition examines the mansion and a group of objects from the Villa Terrace collection, showing how various forms of imitation, synthesis and symbolism are at work, and how these strategies work to create an idealized environment,” according to the Villa Terrace museum. The place, which focuses on displaying decorative items, reproductions and pieces that invoke history and luxury, is also the chance to explore one of Milwaukee’s most unusual pieces of architecture, an Italian-style villa with a gorgeous Renaissance garden flowing down into Lake Michigan.

For more information and to secure a reservation, visit charlesallis.org and villaterrace.org.