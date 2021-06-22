Chill on the Hill Announces 2021 Lineup

× Expand Courtesy Bay View Neighborhood Association

One of Bay View’s hallmark events will make noise once again in 2021, as the Bay View Neighborhood Association announced this summer’s lineup for Chill on the Hill on Tuesday. A full season of shows will begin on Tuesday, July 13 and continue through mid-September.

For the 16th year of the weekly Tuesday night concert series, additional space in Humboldt Park will be utilized to accommodate for safety protocols and maximize the usage of the park. The parkway that connects Howell Avenue and Idaho Road will be closed in order to accommodate food vendors during the concert series, and the previously unused space between the Vine Beer Garden and the band chalet at Humboldt Park will also now feature space for families to take in all that Chill on the Hill has to offer.

As per usual, each night of the concert series will feature two local acts, and all events are free to attend. Concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m. on each night of the series. View the full lineup below:

July 13: The Hungry Williams & Eric Blowtorch and the Bodyguards

July 20: Long Mama & Cabin Essence

July 27: Holy Pinto & L'Resorts

August 3: Yum Yum Cult & Wonderful Bluffer

August 10: Fellow Kinsman & Lauryl Sufate and her Ladies of Leisure

August 17: Devils Teeth & Decoteau Black

August 24: The Midnight Purchase & TBA

August 31: Donna Woodall & The Sunkin Suns

September 7: Fressure Point & Fuzzysurf

September 14: The Mike Benign Compulsion & Testa Rosa

For more information on this year’s Chill on the Hill concert series, visit the Bay View Neighborhood Association’s website.