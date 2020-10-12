Christkindl Market Goes Virtual with Christkindl.LIVE

It’s hard to believe Christmas is just a couple months away. Things are different and they’ll continue to be for a while but rolling with the pandemic-punches is essential.

The Christkindl Market that was scheduled to be held in the Deer District around Fiserv Forum will be held virtually and debut on November 15, running until December 31.

The goal is to replicate the same experience as the real market with a booth assistant live streaming from a remote room decorated like a typical Christmas booth. The stream enables visitors see live footage of the classic products from cuckoo clocks, German nutcrackers, wooden ornaments and more. Viewers will be able to ask questions and request demonstrations and more information on specific products.

The live streaming will happen every day while the Christkindl.LIVE is offered from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be puzzles and games for kids along with an audiobook that reads Christmas stories when visitors enter the website.

While technically a business in the market to sell goods, the group maintains a huge focus on education and community support. To engage and entertain the audience, they’ve created a pop quiz, which can be accessed by texting “quiz” to 833-233-7111. Three multiple-choice questions will be returned to challenge visitors.

Christmas isn’t just about the day itself, it’s about spending time with loved ones. Christkindl.LIVE is there to help bring regular comfort of the holiday season back during these strange times.

Visit Christkindl Market on Facebook and Instagram for more information.