City of Milwaukee Bars and Restaurants to Open Friday, in Limited Capacity

Phase three of the reopening of Milwaukee is complete and city bars and restaurants got the OK to reopen in limited capacity starting tomorrow, June 5.

The limitations are 25% of the capacity and safe social distancing is a must. This is big news since the rest of the municipalities in the county had a head start on partially reopening restaurants for dining inside and out.

Also covered in the bi-weekly county meeting was the unveiling of a new COVID-19 National Guard testing site. The new site is at the Cudahy Water Utility (5110 S. Lake Drive) near Cudahy High School. This site is opened to help the four area districts of South Milwaukee, Oak Creek, Saint Francis and Cudahy. Erik Brooks, Mayor of South Milwaukee was present on the briefing to announce the new testing site and report that within the first few hours of it being opened, over 170 came through for tests. Drive through and walk-up testing is available to the public through Saturday, starting today.

There are 15 community testing sites available for those with symptoms of COVID-19 in the city of Milwaukee, along with several opened by the National Guard for walk-up or drive-through testing.

Stay tuned for more coverage as this is a fresh, evolving story. Take some tips from our own Lacey Muszynski in her latest installment of New Restaurant Reality if you plan on visiting your favorite bar or restaurant any time soon.