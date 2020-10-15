City of Milwaukee to Offer Free Face Masks via Too Much Metal

The City of Milwaukee has teamed with Fred Gillich at Too Much Metal in a program to provide free masks to every Milwaukeean in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gillich said the design incorporates the familiar “city font” he has used for his 414 collaborations with the City of Milwaukee Health Department branding. He said the design was approved within hours of his proposal, “Together it looks like real Milwaukee.”

He called the project a triple win. “The health department is doing something that is benefitting the community. They saved my summer business. Obviously, I had no festivals to work this year because of the pandemic. Two-thirds of my business is the summer and that was gone. I got lucky. The third win is the residents of the city get really cool stuff.”

The two-layer mask has 100 percent cotton backing and polypropylene front with a sleeve to add an N95 filter. The masks are washable and meant to be hung dry. Gillich said the mask is compliant with current CDC recommendations.

Recognizing former Commissioner of Health Dr. Jeanette Kowalik, whose last day was September 22, Gillich said everyone in that department gets it. “Her leadership has set the standard for the state.”

Gillich said the health department operated with a can-do attitude. “This is how we take care of each other. It sounds cliché but taking care of each other has always been the Milwaukee way.”

