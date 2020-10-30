City of Milwaukee to Reinstate Night Parking Enforcement November 2

× Expand petovarga Getty Images/iStockphoto

During the pandemic, the City of Milwaukee suspended all timed, metered, day and night parking restrictions to accommodate residents who were home due to COVID-19 and businesses pausing operations. Being that it’s fall, space needs to be given to trucks collecting leaves on the street and soon for other municipal duties like street sweeping and snow removal. Night parking enforcement will be reinstated starting Monday, November 2.

Permits will again be required to park on the street from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Warning notifications will be placed on cars parked overnight over the weekend, just to give a friendly reminder.

Night parking permits are $55 annually, or $20 per four-month period. For more information and to purchase permits go to milwaukee.gov/parking or visit any local police station.