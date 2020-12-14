City of Milwaukee Updates Locations For Free Mask Pickups

In October the City of Milwaukee began program to provide free masks to every Milwaukeean in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of those pick-up spots were Milwaukee Public Library locations.

With all MPL locations switching to curbside delivery only as of December 3, the locations to pick up free masks has been updated.

Click here to view the updated mask distribution locations.

The two-layer mask has 100 percent cotton backing and polypropylene front with a sleeve to add an N95 filter. The masks are washable and meant to be hung dry according to Fred Gillich of 414 Milwaukee, the Third Ward printing shop that partnered with the city. He said the mask is compliant with current CDC recommendations.

Gillich said the health department operated with a can-do attitude. “This is how we take care of each other. It sounds cliché but taking care of each other has always been the Milwaukee way.”