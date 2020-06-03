‘Comeback Cuisine’ Hopes to Aid Downtown Restaurants with Box Lunch Program

× Expand Getty Images/iStockphoto

Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 is kicking off June with a challenge. As employers begin to welcome back staff, downtown restaurants are poised to serve the returning workforce. Starting today, Comeback Cuisine will encourage downtown companies to support downtown restaurants by purchasing box lunches for their employees as a "welcome back" gesture or as a "thank you" to those who have remained on the frontlines. The goal of this gratitude campaign is 3,000 lunches in 30 days.

“Our downtown restaurants have done a phenomenal job in serving downtown’s day and nighttime populations, but now it’s our turn to return the favor,” says Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. “We’re calling upon the downtown business community to support their neighborhood eateries in these challenging times, as well as show appreciation for employees who have remained on the frontlines or welcome back a committed workforce.”

To date, 14 restaurants will offer box lunch options for the Comeback Cuisine campaign. They include: 600 EAST Café, AJ Bombers, Benihana, Bento Xpert, Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, The Capital Grille, Coaches Restaurant and Bar, Cubanitas, Flannery’s, Hidden Kitchen MKE, Marco Pollo, Meat on the Street, Onesto and Smoke Shack. Box lunch options range from $8 - $21. Order lead times vary by restaurant, but range from same-day to several days’ notice. Delivery is also offered by some restaurants for orders over $300.

“Comeback Cuisine is the perfect win/win. It is a great way for companies to continue to welcome their employees back to the office and to support our coveted downtown restaurants that add so much vitality to our city,” says Lyle Landowski of Colliers International. “As the first company to participate, committing to 100 lunches, we encourage other downtown companies to join us in showing gratitude to our employees and restaurants that have served us all so well.”

Momentum from other downtown businesses is already building. In addition to Colliers International, Crestlight Capital, Madison Medical Affiliates, PK2 Group, Reinhart Boerner Van Dueren and U.S. Bank Commercial Real Estate have also made commitments to participate in the Comeback Cuisine campaign.

Additional downtown restaurants are welcome to join the Comeback Cuisine campaign as they reopen. Menus will be updated weekly with new participants and available for preview at www.comebackcuisine.com. To place a box lunch order on behalf of a business or organization, please contact the restaurant directly via the method indicated on each menu found on their website.