CommUNITY Growth Summit to Focus on Milwaukee Renaissance

Milwaukee’s rise out of the Rust Belt began with visionary civic leadership and has been sustained by private enterprise and public policy. Our city’s success at reinventing itself as a hub of creativity and entrepreneurship may have factored into the Democratic Party’s decision to hold the 2020 National Convention in Milwaukee.

As part of a series of local events leading up to the DNC, the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee is announcing the CommUNITY Growth Summit. The two-day event, organized in partnership with Milwaukee’s much-respected start-up accelerator, gener8tor, will focus on Milwaukee as a model for development in cities of similar scale and on issues of social equity yet to be resolved.

“Communities beyond America’s largest metro areas share similar strengths and challenges,” says Hannah Mills, the 2020 Host Committee’s communications director. “The CommUNITY Growth Summit will facilitate important conversations about those pressing issues, with the goal of creating a pathway for the future of growth and the future of culture in communities like Milwaukee and beyond.”

The summit will bring together leaders from across the country and Milwaukee for conversations about the future of growth and culture. “To make a positive impact in the community during the summit, all guests will be invited to participate in a community service project with local nonprofit organizations,” Mills continues. “Participants will also experience Milwaukee’s incredible arts and culture scene through an evening social with performances from local musicians.”

Charmyse Tillman, gener8tor’s programming & events manager, adds: “We specialize in connecting the best and brightest with resources to help further their growth, and our goal is to be a bridge to build relationships between parties that have not had the opportunity to connect. We are also excited to give the creative community an outlet during the summit through the daily programming and an evening social with performances from local artists in our Backline music program.”

The CommUNITY Growth Summit, one in a series of summits organized by the 2020 Host Committee, will be held Feb. 11-12, 2020 at the Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons and will include programming throughout the city. Anyone interested in participating in the summit can apply by visiting milwaukee2020.com/summits.

The CommUNITY Growth Summit preview video can be viewed here: