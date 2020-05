× Expand Photo credit: Blaine Schultz

City of Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett announced that the Wisconsin National Guard's testing site at Midtown Center (5825 W. Hope Avenue) on Milwaukee's Northwest Side will be put on hold starting Tuesday, May 26.

The South Side community testing location at UMOS (2701 S. Chase Avenue) will continue administering free tests from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday.

