Wisconsin Department of Health Services Reports 1,221 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19; Increase in Testing Capacity

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services report 1,221 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 109 new cases in the last 24 hours.

In a press conference on Monday, DHS officials shared that the state is working on doubling its testing capacity through partnerships with Exact Sciences, Marshfield Clinic Health System, Promega and UW Health. DHS Secretary-designee indicated they anticipate seeing daily testing capacity rise from about 2,000 tests per day to about 4,000 tests per day. But, they aren't changing the criteria used for health care professionals to determine who can get tested.

The state has been cleaning up their data, which explains why the total number of tests went down between yesterday and today. That clean-up included making sure the list included Wisconsin residents only and excluded duplicate lab results.

According to the new numbers, a total of 17,077 tests have been performed so far.

The data indicates a 9.8 percent increase in confirmed cases in the state since yesterday.

DHS reported an additional death in Fond du Lac County to bring the total to 14 deaths at this time. However, local reports from across the state indicate a total of 20 deaths.

Two new counties have been added to the report: Jackson and Marquette, meaning the number of counties with at least one case is now at 44 of the state's 72 counties. Officials have indicated it's likely the disease has spread to the other 28 counties.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Bayfield 2 Brown 7 Calumet 1 Chippewa 7 Clark 3 Columbia 9 Dane 183 Dodge 8 Douglas 6 Dunn 3 Eau Claire 10 Fond du Lac 21 Grant 1 Green 5 Iowa 3 Iron 1 Jackson 2 Jefferson 10 Juneau 3 Kenosha 30 La Crosse 16 Marathon 2 Marinette 1 Marquette 2 Milwaukee 617 Monroe 1 Oneida 3 Outagamie 9 Ozaukee 36 Pierce 6 Portage 1 Racine 21 Richland 2 Rock 15 Sauk 13 Sheboygan 8 St. Croix 4 Vilas 3 Walworth 6 Washington 34 Waukesha 93 Waupaca 1 Winnebago 10 Wood 2 Total 1221 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Dane: 1 Fond du Lac: 2 Iron: 1 Milwaukee: 5 Ozaukee: 3 Sauk: 1 Waupaca: 1 Total: 14