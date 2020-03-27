Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 Up to 842 Statewide

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services' latest report confirms 135 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, up to a total of 842 cases statewide.

1,692 new test results came in during the last 24 hours. A total of 13,982 tests have been performed so far with an average of 6 percent coming back positive.

On Friday, Gov. Evers instructed DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to temporarily order the suspension of evictions and foreclosures amid the current public health emergency.

The state has confirmed a total of 13 deaths due to complications from COVID-19.

Four new counties were added to the list of counties with at least one confirmed case: Iron, Marinette, Richland and Waupaca. There are now 41 counties of the state's 72 counties reporting at least one laboratory confirmed case. State public health officials have suggested that it's likely already spread to all counties but limited testing has kept us from having an overall picture of the infection rate.

The county with the highest total cases is Milwaukee with 411 cases, accounting for nearly half of all confirmed cases. Dane County has the second-most with 133 cases. Waukesha has the third highest number of cases with 61.

Map courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Bayfield 2 Brown 5 Calumet 1 Chippewa 3 Clark 2 Columbia 6 Dane 133 Dodge 6 Douglas 5 Dunn 2 Eau Claire 7 Fond du Lac 18 Grant 1 Green 3 Iowa 3 Iron 1 Jefferson 6 Juneau 2 Kenosha 23 La Crosse 14 Marathon 1 Marinette 1 Milwaukee 411 Monroe 1 Outagamie 4 Ozaukee 30 Pierce 4 Portage 1 Racine 9 Richland 2 Rock 12 Sauk 8 Sheboygan 7 St. Croix 4 Vilas 2 Walworth 5 Washington 27 Waukesha 61 Waupaca 1 Winnebago 6 Wood 2 Total 842 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Dane: 1 Fond du Lac: 1 Iron: 1 Milwaukee: 6 Ozaukee: 3 Sauk: 1 Total: 8