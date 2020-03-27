Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 Up to 842 Statewide

by

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services' latest report confirms 135 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, up to a total of 842 cases statewide.

1,692 new test results came in during the last 24 hours. A total of 13,982 tests have been performed so far with an average of 6 percent coming back positive.

On Friday, Gov. Evers instructed DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to temporarily order the suspension of evictions and foreclosures amid the current public health emergency.

The state has confirmed a total of 13 deaths due to complications from COVID-19.

Four new counties were added to the list of counties with at least one confirmed case: Iron, Marinette, Richland and Waupaca. There are now 41 counties of the state's 72 counties reporting at least one laboratory confirmed case. State public health officials have suggested that it's likely already spread to all counties but limited testing has kept us from having an overall picture of the infection rate.

The county with the highest total cases is Milwaukee with 411 cases, accounting for nearly half of all confirmed cases. Dane County has the second-most with 133 cases. Waukesha has the third highest number of cases with 61.

6 percent of tests done so far have come back as positive.

Map courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services


Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County
Bayfield 2
Brown 5
Calumet 1
Chippewa 3
Clark 2
Columbia 6 
Dane 133
Dodge 6
Douglas 5
Dunn 2
Eau Claire 7
Fond du Lac 18
Grant 1
Green 3
Iowa 3
Iron 1
Jefferson 6
Juneau 2
Kenosha 23
La Crosse 14
Marathon 1
Marinette 1
Milwaukee 411
Monroe 1
Outagamie 4
Ozaukee 30
Pierce 4
Portage 1
Racine 9
Richland 2
Rock 12
Sauk 8
Sheboygan 7
St. Croix 4
Vilas 2
Walworth 5
Washington 27
Waukesha 61
Waupaca 1
Winnebago 6
Wood 2
Total 842

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County
Dane: 1
Fond du Lac: 1
Iron: 1
Milwaukee: 6
Ozaukee: 3
Sauk: 1
Total: 8

