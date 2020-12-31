Countdown to 2021 with Light the Hoan

× Expand Photo Credit: Brian Slawson

Light the Hoan will provide a live 10-second countdown to 2021 tonight, New Year’s Eve. At midnight, the Hoan will ring in the new year with a confetti themed light show. The theme will be repeated on New Year’s Day as well, so if you can’t catch the countdown, you’ll still be able to see the show at dusk on Friday.

The crowd sourcing for the project started in May of 2018 and Light the Hoan made its debut in October of 2020. It’s been a popular attraction to view from miles around ever since. With themes for different events and holidays, the project has bright (sorry for the pun) future. The schedule of upcoming events can be viewed here.