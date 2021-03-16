COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at UWM Open to Public

× Expand Courtesy UWM Facebook page

In partnership with UW-Milwaukee, Advocate Aurora Health and the City of Milwaukee Health Department, a COVID-19 vaccination clinic is now open on the second floor of the UWM Student Union (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.) to eligible community members.

The clinic is staffed by Advocate Aurora Health team members and aims to provide access to vaccinations for those in Milwaukee and the surrounding area who have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus. A list of those currently eligible is available here on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.

To make an appointment, fill out the vaccination interest form here. The link in the form will only work when doses are available. Once the appointment is made, recipients can park for free in the underground parking structure after having their ticket validated by the clinic.

Patients are required to stay at the clinic for at least 15 minutes of observation after being vaccinated. Once the first dose is given, an appointment for the second dose will automatically be scheduled. COVID-19 can still be contracted for several weeks after vaccination, so it is recommended maintain social distance and wear a mask to protect yourself and others.