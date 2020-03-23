Total Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin Up to 416

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services today reported 416 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. 820 new test results came in during the last 24 hours.

The new report comes hours after Wisconsin Gov. Evers announced this morning he'd be issuing a "Safer At Home" order to begin on Tuesday in an effort to slow spread of coronavirus.

This is a 9.2% increase over yesterday's total of 381 confirmed cases, according to data released by Wisconsin DHS. A shortage of testing supplies has provided a limited picture of exactly how widespread the disease is within the state.

One new death has been attributed to COVID-19 in the state: A 54-year-old male in Milwaukee County. This is Milwaukee County's third reported death from complications due to COVID-19 and the fifth overall in the state.

Dodge County was added to the list of counties with at least one confirmed case, bringing the list to a total of 30 of the state's 72 counties.

The county with the highest total cases is Milwaukee with 204 cases, accounting for nearly half of all confirmed cases. Dane County has 61 positive cases. Waukesha has the third highest number of cases with 31.

About six percent of tests done so far have come back as positive.

So far, community spread has been identified in at least one of the cases in seven counties. Community spread means means spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. Community spread was newly identified in Walworth County the last 24 hours.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Bayfield 1 Brown* 3 Calumet 1 Chippewa 1 Columbia* 5 Dane* 61 Dodge 2 Douglas 2 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 4 Fond du Lac* 16 Green 1 Jefferson 2 Kenosha* 12 La Crosse 5 Marathon 1 Milwaukee* 204 Outagamie 2 Ozaukee 14 Pierce 3 Racine 5 Rock 3 Sauk 3 Sheboygan 6 St. Croix 3 Walworth* 3 Washington 15 Waukesha* 31 Winnebago 5 Wood 1 Total 416

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Fond du Lac: 1 Milwaukee: 3 Ozaukee: 1 Total: 5 * An asterisk indicates community spread has been identified.