Cream City Pacers and FEAR MKE Present Run 4 Justice Virtual 8.46K

FEAR MKE and Cream City Pacers are collaborating to raise funds to bring awareness in the fight against racial and social injustice with the MKE Run 4 Justice virtual 8.46K (5.25 miles). The proceeds from the virtual run/walk will be donated to local organization, Urban Underground.

Registration is open and participants can run or walk their race until Monday, July 20. The entry fee is $20 and registration can be completed here. Additional contributions will be accepted from those who are able.

Forget Everything and Run (FEAR) is powered by Social X MKE. Social X is a young professional diversity and inclusion consulting group. They provide a connective platform for businesses and corporations to successfully thrive around Milwaukee. Their focus is in six distinct areas: Social Impact, Health and Wellness, Arts and Culture, Community Service, Personal and Professional Development and Talent Retention and Recruitment.

The mission for Social X is to remedy the “brain drain” plaguing Milwaukee by engaging Millennial professionals through out-of-the-box social events, exposing them to the city’s hidden gems and by curating community-centric conversations that impact their day-to-day lives.

FEAR is a diverse running group that focuses on bridging the fitness gap in Milwaukee by introducing running as a method of being active, staying fit and building relationships with others. Whether you’re new, experienced or still on the couch, all runners are welcome in FEAR, and diversity is key. The group also provides virtual runs hosted on their social media pages every Tuesday and Saturday.