DA Does Not Charge Officer Involved in Jacob Blake Shooting

Just one day after Jacob Blake’s family led protesters through downtown Kenosha, District Attorney Michael Graveley announced that he would not criminally charge Officer Rusten Sheskey, the officer who shot Blake seven times, leaving Blake paralyzed from the waist down.

Graveley’s announcement on Tuesday, Jan. 5 has left Kenosha bracing itself for possible nights of unrest. 500 national guard troops are occupying the city, many in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse. Graveley walked through why the case should not be brought to court, including Sheskey’s claims of self-defense and evidence that Blake was resisting arrest. Graveley also explained that the officers at the scene were made aware of the warrant out for Blake’s arrest and his history of domestic violence with Laquisha Booker, the mother of Blake’s children and the woman who made the initial 911 call.

“Officer Sheskey knows that an armed man with a felony warrant who has just forcefully resisted arrest appears to be about to flee in a vehicle that is a disputed vehicle and there is at least one child in the back,” Graveley said. “Those are all facts that Officer Sheskey has in the context of a domestic abuse case. At that point, he has to decide what to do next.”

Seven Shots

Graveley also spoke about the evidence regarding Blake’s attempt to stab Sheskey. He said that there are many things that someone watching the infamous video of the shooting would not know; for example, he says the knife was open at the blade and found at the scene on the floor of the vehicle. He also addressed the biggest factor of peoples’ concern when it comes to the case: the seven shots in Blake’s back.

“I’ve heard the narrative many, many times over the last few months where people say Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times,” Graveley continued. “We asked an expert to come in who usually looks at cases when people are deceased and we asked him to weigh in. The opinion he has offered is that four of the wounds are to Jacob Blake’s back, but three wounds are to Jacob Blake’s left side.”

He said that since the medical examiner found that three were to Blake’s left side, it is consistent with the claim that Blake twisted around from the car to attempt to stab Shekley.

Graveley said that after several attempts to arrest Blake by trying to handcuff him, and successfully tasing him, Blake continued to resist arrest, and Shekley simply did what he was trained to do: fire until the threat stops.

Graveley said that Blake’s claims that he would never stab an officer could easily be disputed in court. He cites an incident in August of 2010 when Blake pulled a knife out on officers of the Cook County Sheriff’s Department.

Additionally, Blake said that he did not know there was a warrant out for his arrest, while his texts and search history prove otherwise. He had texted Laquisha Booker about his arrest warrant. “Even more important, in his phone are two searches for the exact case that this warrant case is,” Graveley said.

Gov. Tony Evers released a statement shortly after Graveley’s decision. Evers said that their decision to take “no action” proves that there is much work to be done for a more equitable state and country.

“I hope for peace and justice for Jacob, his family, and the entire Kenosha community,” Evers wrote. “I reaffirm my commitment to action to build a more just, more equitable state for every Wisconsinite. And I ask those who will exercise their right to assemble tonight and in the days ahead to please do so peacefully and safely.”