‘Daddy Likes Beer’ Will be a Family Affair at Third Space

× Expand Image: daddylikesbeer.com Daddy Likes Beer by Mike Lukaszewicz Daddy Likes Beer by Mike Lukaszewicz

Milwaukee’s Mike Lukaszewicz has published a most unusual children’s book, Daddy Likes Beer. He can explain it himself at the Feb. 19 launch party at Third Space, but here’s what he told me.

“I’m not sure I can say exactly what the inspiration was for the book. I read a lot of bedtime stories to my girls when they were tiny things. I was often drinking a beer at the time or excited about drinking a beer after they went to bed,” he said. “I remember being frustrated by the unnecessary length and preachiness of a lot of children's picture books, which probably led me to (vainly) think that I could do it better.

“As far as children’s books authors who have inspired me, I would for sure say Dr. Seuss, Sandra Boynton, Shel Siverstein and Alice Schertle/Jill McElmurry.”

Lukaszewicz grew up in Wauwatosa, graduated from UW-Madison and bounced around the world for several years. “I’ve spent a lot of time trying to be a rock and roll musician and a writer of fiction and screenplays. I met my amazing wife in Milwaukee while working as a bartender in Chicago. Moved back to Milwaukee a year later, got married and eventually had three beautiful daughters.”

The 2020 lockdown finally got Lukaszewicz going on the book. “COVID down-time was a lot of time at home with my daughters which was amazing. They drew a lot of pictures. I often attempted to draw pictures with them. I still don't think I've learned how to draw all that well. I did learn how to draw a handful of animals that fit the rhymes for Daddy Likes Beer.”

What will take place at the launch party at Third Space? “Very good question,” he said. “People can drink beer with the author and his family and friends? I’m sure there will be a book reading at some point (which will take all of 90 seconds). I will definitely give away some free copies. Mostly it’s an excuse to drink good beer in the afternoon!”

2-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at Third Space Brewing, 1505 W. St. Paul Ave.