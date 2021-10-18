Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,192 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

1,192 new cases;

0 new deaths; 10 total added to the system

8,251 total deaths;

1,061 hospitalized patients, 313 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,192 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,158 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 3,099 new confirmed cases, with an average of 3,050 new cases per day at that time.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths, but 10 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,251. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County there were 200 new confirmed cases reported and have been 149,208 total cases since the pandemic began according to updated numbers. The 7-day average in the county is 302 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, keeping the death toll at 1,590 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.