Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,197 New Cases, 2 Deaths

1,197 new cases;

2 new deaths; 3 added to the system

8,627 total deaths;

995 hospitalized patients, 273 in ICU

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,197 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,193 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 4,207 new confirmed cases, with an average of 5,575 new cases per day at that time.

There were 2 new deaths, and 3 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,267. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 38 new confirmed cases reported and have been 153,494 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 209 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the system on that day were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,644 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.