Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,217 New Cases, No Deaths

1,217 new cases;

No new deaths; 19 total added to the system

11,637 total deaths;

842 hospitalized patients, 165 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,217 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,828 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 396 new cases, and a 7-day average of 753 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths, and 19 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 11,637. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 184 new confirmed cases reported and have been 265,115 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 235 cases per day. One of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 2,058 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.