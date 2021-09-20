Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,267 New Cases, Two Deaths

Summary:

1,267 new cases;

2 new deaths;

7,837 total deaths;

1,099 hospitalized patients, 334 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,267 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,741 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 1,408 new confirmed cases, with an average of 1,768 new cases per day at that time.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

The state reported one new death, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 7,837.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 314 new confirmed cases reported and have been 138,564 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 434 cases per day. There were no new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, keeping the death toll at 1,464 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.